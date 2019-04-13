Kwayedza
VAVERENGI, tinoda kuti mufembere, mutiudze kuti mutambo uripo pakati peChicken Inn neDynamos FC nemusi weMugovera kuBabourfields, kuBulawayo uchapera sei. Tumirai mhinduro dzenyu panhamba dzinoti 0714 200 004.
Hedzinoi mhinduro dzakatumirwa nevamwe vaverengi pamusoro pemutambo waiveko pakati peHighlanders neCAPS UNITED nemusi weSvondo wadarika kuBabourfields, kuBulawayo.
Mutambo uyu wakapera ari mangange 0 – 0.
Ndini Collin Pazanga – Highlanders 2 CAPS UNITED 1.
Baba Vita, paChuru Farm – Highlanders 0 CAPS 2.
NdiNaison Khumalo kuGazebo – Highlanders 0 CAPS 1.
Taurai Katewa from Chi-town – Highlanders 2 CAPS UNITED 2.
From Memory Tamanikwa, Chi-town – Highlanders 1 CAPS UNITED 2.
Daniel Chazimbwa, Mt Darwin – CAPS UNITED 2 Highlanders 1.
By Tawanda Chitare, Dangamvura Highlanders 1 CAPS UNITED 1.
Michael Muzembi, Masvingo paRank – Highlanders 1 CAPS UNITED 1.
0775 550 559 – Mumutambo uyu, CAPS UNITED 1 Highlanders 2.
Hitler, Rusape – Highlanders 0 CAPS 2.
Beji Masanga, 0776 991 763Â – CAPS 2 Highlanders 0.
Thinkson Kadema, 0774 782 096 – CAPS 2 Highlanders 1.
Ticha Masanga, 0779 182 924 – CAPS 1 Highlanders 1.
Pome Muzhongoterwa, Mtora Nembudzia, Gokwe – Highlanders 1 CAPS UNITED 2.
Buju, Chitamba Farm paGanâ€™a – Bosso 1 CAPS 2.
Baba Ngonidzashe, Gaths Mine, Mashava – Highlanders 2 CAPS UNITED!
0713 706 041 – Highlanders 1 CAPS UNITED 1.
Mark Kambuzuma, paGlen Norah A – CAPS UNITED 2 Highlanders 1.
Baba Menory Chitova, paRuwa – Highlanders 3 CAPS UNITED 2.
Fungayi Maroodza paGlen Norah, Harare – CAPS UNITED 0 Highlanders 2.
0775 202 014 – CAPS UNITED 2 Highlanders 1.
By Banda, at Molife, Domboshava – Bhora mutambo: Highlanders 1 CAPS UNITED 0.
Jonnas Musavhaya, Dangamvura, Mutare – Highlanders 2 CAPS 1.